Virginia Tech football coach Fuente staying in 2020

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Tech football head coach Justin Fuente is staying in Blacksburg in 2020, after reports he had interviewed for the open head coaching position at Baylor.

Several news outlets confirmed the news on Thursday morning, after the four-year Tech head coach tweeted a photo of his coaching staff reading “2020 – Let’s go!”

Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock tweeted shortly after with “#Thisishome.”

Fuente reportedly interviewed for the Baylor vacancy on Wednesday, putting the program and fanbase into disarray. Tech recently had to reorganize nearly its entire staff in the wake of longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster’s retirement.

Fuente, who’s gone 33-20 in his past four seasons at Tech with a 1-3 bowl record, has a contract through 2023 with the Hokies for more than $3.5 million annually.

