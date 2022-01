Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor (0), Storm Murphy (5) and Nahiem Alleyne leave the floor after the team’s NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sophomore Dereon Seabron scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half and North Carolina State rallied to beat Virginia Tech 68-63 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Seabron sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor and added 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season for the Wolfpack (8-7, 1-3), who snapped a five-game skid.

Terquavion Smith hit four 3-pointers and scored 17. Keve Aluma finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Hokies (8-7, 0-3).