Virginia Tech faces Kentucky in Belk Bowl

BLACKSBURG, VA – OCTOBER 12: Quarterback Hendon Hooker #2 of the Virginia Tech Hokies carries the ball against the Rhode Island Rams in the first half at Lane Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Virginia Tech will be making its 27th straight bowl appearance when it faces Southeastern Conference foe Kentucky in the Belk Bowl on New Year’s Eve in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Hokies (8-4, 5-3 ACC) are led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, who took over for Ryan Willis as the starter after the team started 2-2. Hooker leads the Hokies offense with 1,445 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes.

However, he’ll face a stiff test against a Wildcats pass defense that ranks fourth in the country.

This is the fourth straight bowl appearance for Kentucky (7-5, 3-5 SEC) which defeated Penn State 27-24 last year in the Citrus Bowl.

The Hokies have lost their last two bowl games, 35-31 to Cincinnati in the 2018 Military Bowl and 30-21 to Oklahoma State in the 2017 Camping World Bowl. They won the 2016 Belk Bowl 35-24 over Arkansas.