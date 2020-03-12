Virginia state basketball games canceled this weekend, finalists will be declared co-champions

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia High School League has canceled its state basketball tournament games scheduled for this weekend, citing similar cancellations at the college level due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision affects seven teams from Hampton Roads who were set to play for a state championship this weekend in classes 3 through 6. They’ll be declared co-champions instead, the VHSL says.

“After continuing to assess the impact of COVID-19 and the recent cancellations throughout the sports world, we felt it was in the public interest to cancel our championship finals for Friday and Saturday,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, we feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families, and fans.”

For the girls, Princess Anne (Virginia Beach) will earn its 7th straight title, this one as co-champions of the Class 5 level. Hampton will be the co-champion at Class 4.

For the boys, Norview (Norfolk) and Green Run (Virginia Beach) will be crowned co-champions at the Class 5 level, King’s Fork (Suffolk) and Wilson (Portsmouth) at Class 4, and Lakeland (Suffolk) at Class 3.

The decision doesn’t affect the Class 1 and Class 2 teams, which will play regularly scheduled games Thursday night with no fan restrictions. Both the Surry County girls and Mathews boys teams are slated to play at the Siegel Center in Richmond.