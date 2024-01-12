HAMPTON (WAVY) – One of the longest running sports traditions in Hampton Roads continues this weekend at the Hampton Coliseum as the Virginia Duals wrestling tournament is back for its annual event.

This is the 43rd edition of the Duals.

There are two college divisions and three high school divisions. Some of the college programs competing include high profile schools like Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Navy and Virginia.

If you’ve never been, it’s quite the spectacle. There are ten mats on the coliseum floor with matches going on simultaneously.

On Friday afternoon in the national high school division, local power Great Bridge from Chesapeake earned a spot in Saturday’s semifinals after a 30-27 team win over West Oak, a state championship team from South Carolina.

Great Bridge coach Steve Martin is a fixture in the local wrestling community and he hasn’t missed any of the Duals.

“For 43 years I’ve been to every one since I was a little kid,” Martin said. “I wrestled in it in high school, I wrestled in it in college, I coached in it in college and now I’m back at it here in high school.”

Great Bridge is the three-time reigning state champions and Martins says competing against teams from out of state helps his team when it comes time for the state tournament.

“It’s really good because you see different techniques that you would not see in the area,” Martin said. “That’s the kind of stuff you see in the state tournament, these different techniques they might not do in Tidewater.”

The Virginia Duals continues Saturday at the Hampton Coliseum.