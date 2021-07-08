Virginia Beach’s Becca Dinunzio wins Virginia State Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship

HAYMARKET, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach’s Becca DiNunzio won the 96th Virginia State Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship on Wednesday.

The rising junior at Virginia Tech and former VSGA Junior Girls’ champ defeated Alexandra Austin in a 5 and 4 victory, becoming the third player in the last 11 years at the championship to earn both stroke-play medalist honors and the championship trophy.

“It means a lot, because any time I get to play in a VSGA event, I have so much fun,” DiNunzio told the VSGA. “I know all of the girls that I’m competing against, and I look up to the girls who have won it in years past. To be able to say that I’ve won that title too, it’s a big honor.”

DiNunzio’s putting was the difference between her and Austin, with three birdies on holes 1, 2, and 6.

“She’s very solid,” said Austin, a former Radford University player. “She really doesn’t miss anything, and her putting this week was really her strong point. … I had some putts lip out. I think I was playing too much break when there wasn’t enough.”

DiNunzio will next play at the North & South Women’s Amateur at Pinehurst, where she played last year.

“I had good competition here, and it was good practice in handling adversity, seeing somebody get 2 up on you (as Emma Landis did in the quarterfinals) and being able to come back around,” DiNunzio said. “Overall, I’m really confident in my game now, especially with how I played this week.”