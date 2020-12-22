Virginia Beach Schools postpones decision on high school winter sports

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The winter sports season for Virginia Beach students is still a possibility, at least for now.

Virginia Beach Superintendent Aaron Spence announced Tuesday winter sports could still be canceled at a later date, but they will be postponed for now as officials monitor coronavirus metrics locally and statewide, which have been at record levels.

Last week, school leaders had said health metrics had to drop back to the “yellow zone” from the “red zone” by Tuesday for winter sports to continue. Nearly all districts in Virginia are in the red zone for cases per capita, and Virginia Beach and other Hampton Roads districts are in the red for percent positivity.

Spence says the district needs more time before potentially deciding to cancel the season.

“My team will continue to monitor our health metrics, talk with our neighboring school divisions, and as a member of the Executive Committee of the VHSL, engage with our colleagues on exhausting all possibilities before making any final decision,” Spence said in a message Tuesday.

It comes a day after Suffolk Public Schools announced it would postponed winter sports, with the next review on December 28.

