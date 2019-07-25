VIDEO: Preview of Day 1 of Redskins Training Camp 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Day 1 of Redskins Training Camp in Richmond is underway and WAVY News 10 Sports Reporter Nathan Epstein is there to capture all the action.

The weather is ideal for the team to head out onto the field at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center. They will be practicing there now through August 11.

One of the biggest talkers out of Richmond so far is that offensive tackle Trent Williams has not shown up yet. There are reports that it is because of a contract dispute.

