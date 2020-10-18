Video: Former ODU, W&M players shine on NFL stage

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 18: Travis Fulgham #13 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs against Marcus Peters #24 of the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 18, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It was a good day for the commonwealth. Three players with ties to Virginia and Hampton Roads made big plays for their respective teams.

Travis Fulgham, who’s become one of the surprise storylines in the league this season, made his third touchdown grab in as many games.

After being activated off the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad three weeks ago, the former Old Dominion wide out made a fourth-quarter, go-ahead touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, caught a touchdown pass last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and followed that up with a scoring grab on a fourth-down heave from Carson Wentz.

Another former ODU standout, Zach Pasal, hauled in his second touchdown catch of the season. The Monarchs’ all-time leading receiver snagged a score from Philip Rivers in a 31-27 Colts win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Phil to Pascal.



Art.



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/DDKTY37KkO — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 18, 2020

From Norfolk to Williamsburg, a former William & Mary standout made the game-sealing play for the Chicago Bears against the Carolina Panthers. Deandre Houston-Carson intercepted a Teddy Bridgewater pass to lock up the Bears’ fifth win of the year.

First career INT for DeAndre Houston-Carson couldn't have come at a better time!



📺: FOX#CHIvsCAR | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/rfKvEOhtYI — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 18, 2020

