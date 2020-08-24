(VIDEO) Doncic beats buzzer with long 3, Mavs beat Clippers in OT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 23: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates a game winning three point basket with teammates against the LA Clippers during overtime in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 23, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Luka Doncic hit a deep, step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a triple-double on a sprained ankle and the short-handed Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 135-133 in overtime Sunday to even the playoff series at two games apiece.

Doncic had 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double. The 21-year-old Doncic was a game-time decision after he hurt his left ankle in the last game. He hardly looked hampered, going 18 of 31 from the floor. Lou Williams scored 36 points for the Clippers, and Kawhi Leonard had 32. Game 5 of the best-of-seven series is Tuesday