VHSL: Virginia Beach weekend gymnastics state championships postponed due to weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) announced Wednesday that a few of the sporting events scheduled for this weekend are postponed due to upcoming weather.

VIRGINIA BEACH

The VHSL gymnastics finals scheduled for Friday, February 12, and Saturday, February 13 at Floyd E. Kellam High School in Virginia Beach have been postponed and rescheduled for next Friday, February 19, and Saturday, February 20 at Kellam.  

The following changes have been made to the schedules.

  • Team Competition – Friday, February 1 at Floyd Kellam E. High School
  • Individual Competition – Saturday, February 20 at Floyd Kellam E. High School
OAKTON

Additionally, Class 4, 5, and 6 swimming events, originally scheduled for Friday, February 12, and Saturday, February 13 at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center and Oak Marr RECenter in Oakton have been postponed.

The re-scheduling of dates and sites will be forthcoming.

At this time, the Class 3 swimming events are still scheduled for Sunday, February 14, but League staff will continue monitoring weather forecasts.

WAVY TV 10