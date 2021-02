CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia High School League (VHSL) released the 2020–21 master football schedule as teams get ready to hit the field later this month.

The first games of the season will take place Feb. 22–27.

SEASON DATES:

First Contest: Feb. 22 — Feb. 27

Region Start: April 7

Region Deadline: April 17

VHSL Semifinals: April 24

VHSL Championships: May 1

