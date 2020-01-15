VB’s Daniel Hudson and Nats finalize $11 million, 2-year deal

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 30: Daniel Hudson #44 of the Washington Nationals celebrates after defeating the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game Seven to win the 2019 World Series in Game Seven of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 30, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals have finalized a two-year deal with reliever Daniel Hudson. The World Series champions agreed to terms with the right-hander on a contract worth $11 million.

The Nationals acquired Hudson, a Virginia Beach native and ODU grad, at the trade deadline from Toronto. He went 3-0 with six saves and a 1.44 ERA in 24 regular-season games after the trade.

Hudson also went 4 for 4 in playoff save opportunities and recorded the final out of the World Series. The 32-year-old is 49-35 with 17 saves and a 3.83 ERA in 379 career games with the Nationals, Blue Jays, Dodgers, Pirates, Diamondbacks and White Sox.