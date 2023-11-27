VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Nine people have been announced as Virginia Sports Hall of Fame 2024 inductees, including Portsmouth track standout LaShawn Merritt and former U.S. women’s national team coach Jill Ellis, who was a standout soccer player at William & Mary.

“The class of 2024 highlights everything that is great about sports in Virginia,” said Will Driscoll, Virginia Sports Hall of Fame executive director in a statement. “From their accomplishments on the field, to the impact they have created in their communities through sports, this class embodies the Hall’s core values, recognition, impact and integrity.”

The induction ceremony will be held as part of 2024 induction weekend April 19-20 in Henrico County, near Richmond. It will be the first induction in the Hall’s 52-year history to be held outside Hampton Roads.

The Hall is still accepting nominations for its newest award, the Sportsperson of the Year, to be presented to an athlete, coach, team, administrator and/or individual who has supported athletics and who has distinguished themselves in outstanding athletic achievement during the 2023 calendar year. Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 31.

Induction events will include a sponsor welcome reception April 19, a breakfast with champions the morning of April 20, and the Hall of Fame Reception & Induction Ceremony later that evening.

Event and ticket information can be found on the Hall of Fame’s website.

Here’s a list of the inductees, with biographical information from the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame: