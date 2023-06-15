OMAHA, NE (WAVY) – Growing up in a military family is common in Hampton Roads. UVA Sophomore Ethan Anderson is like a lot of kids in that regard.
Now, he’s playing for a college baseball national championship in Omaha with Virginia.
