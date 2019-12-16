UVA men’s soccer loses NCAA championship heartbreaker to Georgetown

Virginia’s Nathaniel Crofts (10) handles the ball ahead of Georgetown’s Dylan Nealis (12) during the second half of the NCAA college soccer championship in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

CARY, N.C. (WAVY) — Georgetown goalkeeper Tomas Romero stopped Virginia’s Axel Gunnarsson in the seventh round of penalty kicks to give the Hoyas their first NCAA men’s soccer championship.

The teams fought through two scoreless 10-minute overtime periods after finishing regulation tied at 3, leaving penalty kicks to decide the game.

Both teams made their first six penalty kicks, and Aidan Rocha made the seventh for Georgetown, forcing Gunnarsson to attempt to match it. Romero moved to his right to thwart the shot.