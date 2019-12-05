UVA blown out 69-40 in rematch at Purdue, Big Ten wins ACC/Big Ten Challenge 8-6

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – DECEMBER 04: Head coach Tony Bennett of the Virginia Cavaliers looks on in the first half of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on December 4, 2019 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Big Ten clinched the 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday night thanks to some unlikely blowouts, including a 29-point beatdown of No. 5 Virginia at the hands of Purdue in a rematch of their infamous 2019 Elite 8 game.

No. 6 Ohio State also completely overwhelmed No. 7 North Carolina 74-49 in Chapel Hill to improve to 8-0. The Buckeyes shot 54 percent in the second half.

Besides a 81-79 Miami win over Illinois on Monday, no game in the challenge was decided by less than 11 points.

The ACC now leads the all-time series 12-6-3.

Here are the recaps of last night’s games:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Sasha Stefanovic scored a career-high 20 points, Jahaad Proctor had 16 and Purdue routed No. 5 Virginia 69-40 on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

It’s the first time the Boilermakers have beaten a top-five foe from another conference in Mackey Arena’s 52-year history. The Boilermakers (5-3) have won four of five overall.

Jay Huff had 11 points and Mamadi Diakite finished with 10 for the defending national champions. But the Cavaliers (7-1) had their 13-game winning streak snapped in a rematch of last season’s overtime classic in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. They lost for the first time in eight road games dating to last season and produced their lowest point total since March 2017.

The game was billed as a showdown between two of the nation’s stingiest defenses, but Purdue dominated from start to finish.

No. 3 MARYLAND 72, NOTRE DAME 51

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jalen Smith had 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds as Maryland cruised past Notre Dame in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Eric Ayala scored 14 points and Aaron Wiggins added 11 for the Terrapins (9-0), off to their best start since winning 10 in a row to open the 1998-99 season.

John Mooney had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Notre Dame (6-2), which had won six straight since beginning the season with a loss at North Carolina.

After falling behind 9-4, Maryland allowed just four points over the next 12:31.

No. 6 OHIO STATE 74, No. 7 NORTH CAROLINA 49

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Duane Washington Jr. had 18 points and Ohio State shot 54% in the second half to hand North Carolina its most lopsided home loss under Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams.

E.J. Liddell added 12 points for the Buckeyes (8-0), who led 29-27 at halftime. Ohio State outscored UNC 35-13 over the final 15 1/2 minutes to break open the ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.

Cole Anthony scored 15 points to lead the Tar Heels (6-2), though he had to leave briefly during the first half when he sustained a cut near his hairline while being fouled, leaving blood running down the center of his forehead. North Carolina shot just 27.4% and played much of the way without freshman big man Armando Bacot, who exited in the first half with a left ankle injury.

NC STATE 69, WISCONSIN 54

Jericole Hellems scored a career-high 23 points and North Carolina State beat Wisconsin 69-54 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Markell Johnson finished with 12 points and C.J. Bryce added 11 for N.C. State. Johnson beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer from midcourt that started the 29-14 run that put the Wolfpack in control and helped them avenge last year’s 79-75 loss to the Badgers in Madison. Hellems set a career scoring high for the second straight game. His previous best of 17 points came last week in a loss to No. 16 Memphis.

PENN STATE 76, WAKE FOREST 54

Myreon Jones scored a career-high 22 points to lead Penn State over Wake Forest 76-54 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Lamar Stevens added 14 points and Izaiah Brockington had 13 for the Nittany Lions, who never trailed and led by as many as 31 with 6:16 to play.

GEORGIA TECH 73, NEBRASKA 56

Michael Devoe scored 26 points and Georgia Tech pulled away from Nebraska in the second half for a 73-56 victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Devoe was essentially a one-man team as the Yellow Jackets seized control. Georgia Tech had a rare breather down the stretch after four of its first five games were decided by a total of nine points. Nebraska couldn’t overcome 32 percent shooting that only got worse over the final 20 minutes. The Cornhuskers connected on just 8 of 32 shots in the second half. Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 14 points.