CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — The scheduled November 26 football game between Virginia and Virginia Tech has been canceled after the recent shooting deaths of three UVA players.

A press release from the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday night says the decision came after communication between the ACC and the two schools.

“The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of three members of the Cavalier football team — Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, and injuries to students Mike Hollins (also a Virginia football student-athlete) and Marlee Morgan,” the release says.

Hollins was just discharged from the hospital on Monday morning.

UVA footballs players D’Sean Perry (left), Lavel Davis, Jr. (center) and Devin Chandler (right) were killed in a shooting in the university’s campus on the night of Sunday, Nov. 13. (Photos: UVA Athletics)

UVA had already canceled its game against Coastal Carolina the week of the shooting. Monday’s news means the Cavaliers’ season under first year head coach Tony Elliott is over. UVA finished 3-7 overall and 1-6 in conference. Virginia Tech is 3-8 overall is also not eligible for a bowl game, but it’s unclear if they will decide to try to play another game.

22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVA student and former football player, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the case.

UVA held a memorial service for the players on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.