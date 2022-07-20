NORFOLK (WAVY) – Part of any rebrand means new signage and logos to symbolize a the change. Tuesday morning, grounds crews at SB Ballard Stadium laid the new ‘SBC’ logos on Kornblau Field.

The Monarchs officially joined the Sun Belt Conference back on July 1st after nine years in Conference USA. The move was made to better student athlete welfare, create more regional rivalries with teams closer to ODU and for better exposure for the Monarchs various athletics programs across ESPN’s various platforms.

ODU Athletics Director Wood Selig talked more about how the move is impacting ticket sales for the upcoming season in the video above.