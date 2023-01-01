Drexel put away an undermanned William & Mary with a late run to pick up a 66-56 win in a New Year’s Eve matchup.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WAVY) – Drexel put away an undermanned William & Mary with a late run to pick up a 66-56 win in a New Year’s Eve matchup.

The Dragons finished the game on an 11-3 run to put some breathing room between themselves and the Tribe.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Noah Collier missed the game for William & Mary due to illness and did not make the trip.

“As we said to the team, over the course of a season, this happens,” said W&M coach Dane Fischer. “Everybody’s got to be ready to step up when their number is called. It hurts when any player is missing, but that can’t ever be an excuse.”

Even though the Tribe outscored the Dragons 27-3 from long-range, they missed eight of its last nine shots.

“I thought we really defended with good focus for the vast majority of the game,” Fischer said. “We wanted to take away their ability to knock down threes, which we did really well.”

Gabe Dorsey led the Tribe with 13 points, while Anders Nelson and Chris Mullins finished with eight points each. Mullins also had three assists and three steals. Freshman Chase Lowe and Providence transfer Matteus Case, each getting their first career start, had seven and six points respectively. Case added six rebounds and three assists.

Without Collier, Drexel outrebounded William & Mary 41-27 and outscored W&M 40-16 on inside shots.

Amari Williams, the reigning CAA Defensive Player of the Year, finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, six blocked shots and three steals to lead Drexel.

The Tribe used an 18-5 run to take a 26-20 lead with about 5 minutes left in the first half, but over the next 7:30, Drexel outscored W&M 18-4 to take a 38-30 lead.

William & Mary fought back and led 49-48 on a layup from Mullins, and it led for the final time on a jumper from Dorsey, making the game 51-50 with 8:14 to go.

The Tribe next host Northeastern Thursday.