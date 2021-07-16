Tyrod Taylor watching ‘Space Jam 2’ with kids from Boys & Girls Clubs of Va. Peninsula on Friday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor is home in Hampton this weekend to watch the new “Space Jam” with kids from the Peninsula.

Taylor will host kids from the Boys & Girls Club of the Virginia Peninsula at the AMC on Towne Centre Way at noon.

The sequel to the 1996 classic is being released Friday and stars Lebron James and Zendaya as Lola Bunny.

Taylor, 31, is now with the Houston Texans after spending the last two season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He missed several games last season after a team doctor inadvertently punctured his lung while giving him a pain-killing shot.