Tyrod Taylor, Antoine Bethea collaborate and host area kids in Hampton for ‘Space Jam’ premiere

HAMPTON (WAVY) – The peninsula has never been short on talented athletes that make it to the highest level of their respective professions. It’s also never been short on those same athletes coming back each off season to give back and spend time with kids in the community they too grew up in.

Antoine Bethea, a Newport News native, and Tyrod Taylor from Hampton, collaborated Friday and hosted area youth from the Boys and Girls Club of the peninsula to watch the premiere of ‘Space Jam’.

Bethea, now retired after a 13-year NFL career, and Taylor, entering his 11th NFL season collaborated together to host the event through each of their foundations.

“It means the world,” Taylor said about coming back each summer to spend time. “To be able to get back and get in front of the young kids in the community, it means a lot to me.”

“It’s always about giving them inspiration and letting them know regardless of whatever they go through in their every day lives, bigger things are possible,” Bethea said after the movie.

Bethea attended Howard in the mid 2000’s and Taylor went to Virginia Tech from 2007-2010.