NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – After some recent struggles that has seen Old Dominion lose three of its past four games, coach Jeff Jones and players on the team tried to put it into perspective as they prepare for a matchup at Georgia State Thursday.

“Last week was a tough week,” Jones said. “But we’ve got a chance to heal up, recover, recharge and get ready to go for what, obviously, is a big homestand.”

The Monarchs lost at home to Coastal Carolina, 67-66 last Thursday and lost 73-65 at Marshall Saturday. Their only win in their last four came at Georgia Southern Jan. 7, the night Imo Essien collapsed on the court. He hasn’t played since.

Sophomore forward Faizon Fields noted the Monarchs’ tough loss to Coastal Carolina.

“We just want to come back in, play hard and prove that we’re better than what we’ve shown,” Fields said.

ODU could be without its third-leading scorer Ben Stanley (10.4 ppg), whose status is unclear after being seen with a splint on his left hand. Jones did not comment on it Tuesday.

Still, Senior guard Tyreek Scott-Grayson, the team’s leading scorer (14.4 ppg) said there is still plenty of time for the Monarchs to make a run.

“There’s still a lot of season left,” Scott-Grayson said. “We just have to stay level-headed and (know) that we have work to do. We can’t let up because of what happened in the past. We’ve got to continue to move forward.”