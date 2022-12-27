WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Two William & Mary football players continue to rack up All-American honors.

Linebacker John Pius and offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal were named Athlon Sports first-team FCS All-Americans, their sixth postseason All-American honors, earned their sixth postseason All-America honors, having previously earning All-American accolades by the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, Stats Perform, HERO Sports and Phil Steele Magazine.

Pius was recently tabbed as one of three finalists to attend the Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award, given to the FCS national defensive player of the year. He was also honored as the 2022 Colonial Athletic Association defensive player of the year and was a finalist for the Dudley Award, given yearly to the best college football player in Virginia.

The Arlington, Va., native ranked fourth nationally in sacks with 11.5 and was sixth in tackles for loss with 19. A two-time CAA defensive player of the week, Pius led the Tribe in tackles with 72 and quarterback hurries with 12.

Sorsdal started every game this season, and 46 during his time at the school as he anchored William & Mary’s offensive line.

The Tribe dominated in both the running game and pass protection, ranking fourth nationally in rushing at 265.8 yards per game, a school record, and fourth in fewest sacks allowed per game at 0.77. William & Mary also set school records for rushing yards, with 3,455 and yards-per-carry at 5.9.

The Tribe equaled a school record for wins, with 11, and posted program records for regular season wins with 10 and road wins with six. They won a share of the CAA title, earning a No. 5 seed in the NCAA FCS playoffs, advancing to the quarterfinals.