TowneBank Arena coming to Virginia Wesleyan

Virginia Wesleyan University’s Convocation Hall will soon become TowneBank Arena in the Jane P. Batten Student Center, thanks to a generous gift from community partner TowneBank. (Rendering provided by Virginia Wesleyan)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A new arena is under renovation at Virginia Wesleyan University.

The university’s convocation hall will be renovated into TowneBank Arena in the Jane P. Batten Student Center by August, according to a Virginia Wesleyan press release.

The new arena will feature 360-degree grandstand seating for about 2,000 fans. It will also feature an athletic training facility, an indoor track and team locker rooms. The renovation will also bring an update to the Donald M. Forsyth Court, including team sideline chairs, updated scoreboards and an NCAA scorer’s table, the news release states.

“We are excited to upgrade our facility not only for our athletic teams and special events, but for the comfort of our devoted Marlin fans,” Dr. Scott D. Miller, university president, wrote in a news release. “We are so grateful to TowneBank and thank them for their continued investment in intercollegiate athletics at Virginia Wesleyan.”

