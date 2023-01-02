RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – The top-ranked Christopher Newport women’s basketball team started the new year where it left off the old one, rolling over another opponent.

In the first of a five-game road swing, the Captains eased past Meredith College 94-52 Monday. Fourteen Captains played at least 11 minutes, and all 15 on the team played as they led the Avenging Angels 24-7 after the first quarter and 46-18 at halftime.

Alivia Giles (Nansemond-Suffolk Academy) led four Captains in double-figures with 16 points as the game was never in doubt.

Lauren Fortescue had 13, fifth-year senior guard Sondra Fan (Poquoson HS) had 11 and McKenna Snively 10 for CNU. Giles also tied for a team-highs with six rebounds and three assists.

As a team, CNU (13-0) went 46.6% from the field (34-for-73) and 31.3% from behind the arc (10-for-32). Meredith (1-9, 1-3 USA South) was 39.6% from the field (21-for-53).

The Captains outrebounded Meredith 41-27.

Christopher Newport, ranked No. 1 in the country in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll and No. 4 in the D3hoops.com poll, plays at Division I Maryland-Eastern Shore Wednesday before it plays at Washington & Lee Sunday. The game Wednesday serves as an exhibition for the Captains, and an official game for UMES.

CNU leads the country in scoring and turnover margin while featuring the third-ranked scoring offense in the country at 90.7 points-per-game going into the game at Meredith.

The Captains have also won 60 of its past 62 games – at one point winning 43 straight – and has reached the Round of 16 in the NCAA Division III tournament in each of the past six seasons it has been played.