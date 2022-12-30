Championships galore, and a champion sports broadcasting legend make the list
PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – As we look ahead to 2023, we also look back at what a memorable year it was for sports in Hampton Roads.
From a Norfolk Fleet Park Little League making the Senior League World Series, to a national championship for Christopher Newport’s softball team, to state championships by six area schools, a world championship by an area track star to the retirement of a WAVY-TV 10 legend and more, see what local sports stories made the top 10 in Hampton Roads for 2022.
Nathan Epstein takes a look back in the video above.