NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Toledo Walleye scored twice in the first and second periods to race out to a four-goal lead on their way to a sweep of the Norfolk Admirals, winning 4-1 Saturday before 2,730 at Scope Arena.
Sam Hu scored the lone Admirals goal at 17:48 in the third period to avoid the shutout. Hu’s goal came on the power play.
The Walleye scored two goals within a 33-second span of the first period, getting goals from Donovan Sebrango and Andrew Sturtz at 9:40 and 10:13, respectively.
Norfolk’s Carson Musser got a five-minute major and a game misconduct for boarding at 13:46 in the first period.
Mitchell Heard and Tommy Parran scored the second period goals for Toledo, which outshot the Admirals 28-22. Norfolk had just four shots in the second period. \
The Admirals’ Danny Katic and Parran were each given misconduct penalties for a continuing altercation, and Katic also received a double minor for roughing. Toledo’s Mitchell Heard was ejected and received a match penalty for a deliberate attempt to injure.
Michael Bullion had 24 saves on 27 shots. The Admirals gave up one goal with the empty net.
The Admirals next play at 7:05 p.m. Dec. 23 against the Reading Royals at Scope Arena.