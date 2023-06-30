NORFOLK, VA (Norfolk Tides) – The Norfolk Tides (51-26) defeated the Charlotte Knights (35-43), 5-4, on Friday night at Harbor Park. After forcing extras, the Tides emerge victorious with a bases loaded walk-off walk to stay undefeated in the second half.

The Tides came swinging out the gates to begin play tonight as Colton Cowser kicked things off by pushing a bunt past the pitcher. He came around to score on a Heston Kjerstad sacrifice fly, putting the Tides ahead in the first. Josh Lester produced another run later in the frame with a double off the top of the wall in right, giving Norfolk a 2-0 lead.

When the top of the third came around, Charlotte bit into the Norfolk lead as Yolbert Sanchez scored Erik Gonzalez on a sac fly to center, bringing the score to 2-1 in favor of the Tides.

Evening the score in the fourth was Oscar Colás, who lined a ball off the right field foul pole to bring the game to a 2-2 tie. They jumped into the lead later in the inning with Nate Mondou doubling to bring home Victor Reyes for the 3-2 Charlotte lead.

Following a double by Joey Ortiz with two outs in the fifth, Lester laced another double into the left center gap to tie up the ballgame, 3-3. As the game entered the seventh, the game remained deadlocked until Colás went deep for a second time to put the Knights back on top at a 4-3 score.

Down a run in their final turn at bat, the Tides rallied to put runners in scoring position for Daz Cameron after a double off the bat of Ortiz moved Kjerstad to third. Cameron was able to put the ball in play on an 0-2 count and brought home the tying run on a fielder’s choice, sending the game to extras.

Joey Krehbiel trotted out for another inning of work out of the bullpen and shut down the Knights to give the Tides a chance to win the game in the bottom of the tenth. With Ortiz at the plate and the bases loaded, he worked a full count and ended up drawing a walk to bring in the winning run, giving the Tides the extra innings, 5-4 walk-off win.

Norfolk continues action tomorrow night as first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. against Charlotte. The Tides are expected to send RHP Chris Val