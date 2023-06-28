NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Turn Back the Clock night Wednesday, the 10,213 fans in attendance at Harbor Park consumed more than 25,000 hot dogs, and frankly speaking, the fans had a lot to relish as the Norfolk Tides downed the Charlotte Knights 12-5, continuing their strong run of play after winning a first-half International League title.

FINAL | Norfolk 12, Charlotte 5



The Tides tear it up on Turn Back the Clock Night!



So did the fans… over 25,000 glizzies sold to 10,213 fans! 🌭🌭🌭#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/BOXqMMpplb — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) June 29, 2023

The Tides (49-26) took advantage of Charlotte the way fans took advantage of 50-cent hot dog night, getting offensive production early and often as they opened the second half of the season strong, scoring three times in the bottom of the first against Charlotte (35-41). The first four batters for Norfolk reached base, the fourth being Josh Lester, who drove in the first two runs with a single. Joey Ortiz, recently sent down from Baltimore, driving in another on a groundout.

The second inning was more of the same, as Maverick Handley walked, and then Colton Cowser stroked a double to left to drive in Handley from first. After Charlotte scored in the top of the third, Connor Norby hit a first-pitch home run to put Norfolk up 5-1.

The Knights got one back on an Oscar Colás solo homer to center, and after a slight lull, the Tides drove in a run with a double as part of a four-run inning that included a Ryan Mountcastle double that drove in two and a Heston Kjerstad single that drove in another to put the Tides up 9-2.

Grayson Rodriguez, sent down from Baltimore last month after struggling with the big-league club, had a strong outing, striking out eight and allowing four hits and a single earned run in six innings.

Make it eight for @G_Rodriguez16!



Grayson's evening comes to an end after striking out a batter to end the top of the sixth. His line:



6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, BB, 8 K#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/IwjNTgBAIc — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) June 29, 2023

Charlotte scored one in its half of the seventh before Norfolk scored three more in the bottom half, with a Handley double driving in two of those runs.

The Knights scored three times in the late innings, with a Sebastian Rivero sacrifice fly and a Rivero two-run homer in the ninth.

The Tides host Charlotte in a 12:05 p.m. matinee, as left-hander Drew Rom (5-5, 5.16 ERA) expected to take the mound for Norfolk, while left-hander Sammy Peralta (3-2, 4.89 ERA) expected to start for the Knights.