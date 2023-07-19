GWINNETT, Ga. (WAVY) – Norfolk rallied for four runs to tie the game in the top of the ninth, but a walk-off single from Hoy Park gave the Gwinnett Stripers an 11-10 win Wednesday at Coolray Field.

The Tides went ahead courtesy of a three-run first inning, but the Stripers tied the game in the bottom of the second, and then scored four more in the third to go up 7-3.

The Tides inched a run closer before Heston Kjerstad’s double in the top of the fourth drove in two runs to put them within a run.

Gwinnett (40-51) scored two more runs in the eighth, but a pair of walks and three doubles allowed Norfolk (58-32) to tie the game at 10-10 before Park’s single with the bases loaded gave the Stripers the win.

Coby Mayo continued his hot start in his recent call-up to the Tides, going 3-for-5 and driving in three runs, while Cesar Prieto went 2-for-4, driving in three runs.