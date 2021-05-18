Tides open at home with changes to seating, concessions

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Tides will have a few changes at Harbor Park when they play their first home game since 2019 on Tuesday night against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

The dawn of a new season at Harbor Park.



We're back ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/gMTGlnDZgb — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) May 18, 2021

Seating options are limited for social distancing, with a capacity limit of 38% (just under 5,000 fans). Spacing markers will be used for guests in lines and walkways and other areas will have signage to encourage distance and one-way traffic. Restrooms with multiple entrances will be assigned a one-way entrance and exit.

All concessions locations will also feature streamlined menu options in order to speed up service and minimize lines, and no condiment stations. That will be temporary, but in the meantime condiments will be available on request.

Eating and drinking will only be allowed while fans are seated, not on the concourse or at bars.

At Tuesday’s game, fans can also get a single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a ticket voucher good for any 2021 Tides home game in September. For more information, click here.

Tickets were already limited for the home-opener as of Tuesday morning. Ticket sites showed only groups of four and above were available. The Tides will play 12 games in total for this home stand, with six against Jacksonville.

The Sportswrap’s Nathan Epstein will have live coverage from Harbor Park starting at 4.