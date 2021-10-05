Tides manager Gary Kendall won’t return in 2022

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Gary Kendall is out as manager of the Norfolk Tides after two seasons with the team.

MASN first reported Monday that Kendall and pitching coach Kennie Steenstra wouldn’t return in 2022, a day after the Tides’ final game of 2021.

The Tides went 60-79 in Kendall’s first season in 2019 and 52-78 in 2021, finishing third from last in Triple A-East. They didn’t play in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Kendall managed a whirlwind of roster changes in 2021 that included a franchise-record 62 players used. Adley Rutschman, the No. 1 prospect in baseball, joined Norfolk in August.

The Tides’ next manager will be just their fourth since they became an Orioles affiliate in 2007. The late Ron Johnson managed before Kendall from 2012 to 2018.