SCRANTON, Pa. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Tides won’t play baseball Tuesday night due to the smoke from raging wildfires in Canada.

Their road game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will be scheduled as a doubleheader later this week “due to poor air quality and an abundance of caution for potential health concerns,” the teams announced.

The forest fires are happening throughout Canada, but more than 160 are in Quebec on the eastern side of the country.

And all of that smoke is drifting down into most of the eastern half of the U.S., prompting air quality alerts for millions of people from the Midwest to New England to Hampton Roads.

Meanwhile in New York City, the RailRiders’ major league team, the Yankees, are playing tonight despite heavy smoke that looks like dark clouds.

New York Yankees’ Clarke Schmidt pitches to Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York. Smoke from Canadian wildfires has traveled into the United States, resulting in a number of air quality alerts issued since May. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Washington Post reported that New York (about two hours southeast of Scranton) and Toronto were ranked among the seven cities with the worst air quality in the world as of Tuesday afternoon.

Hampton Roads has had relatively better air quality conditions, but the smoke is expected to increase here through the end of the week. Meteorologist Don Slater says the smoke is mostly in the upper atmosphere in our area, but air quality will remain poor on Wednesday for sensitive groups like the very old and very young.

The air quality projected for June 7.

