Tides home opener is Tuesday night; fans can get free game ticket with vaccine shot

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a special deal for Tides fans who haven’t gotten their COVID-19 shot yet.

Fans who attend the Tides’ home opener on Tuesday, May 18 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp can get a single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a ticket voucher good for any 2021 Tides home game in September.

Vaccinations will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fans getting their shot are encouraged to enter at the Hits at the Park entrance near the first base gate. You don’t need an appointment but pre-registration is available here.

“We are looking forward to welcoming fans back to Harbor Park and are proud to be working with FEMA, along with the Virginia Department of Health, to offer the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to fans attending our opening night game on Tuesday, May 18.” said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. “We will be offering fans who elect to receive their vaccine while attending the opening night game, a ticket voucher good for any 2021 Tides September home game.”

The May 18 game starts at 6:35 p.m. and starts a 12-game homestand against Jacksonville and Charlotte. There’s a fireworks show on the Saturday, May 29 game against Charlotte. For more info on tickets and promotions, click here.

Also, check out this catch.