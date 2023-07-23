LAWRENCEVILLE, GA (WAVY) – The Norfolk Tides have been hot with the bats in their series against the Gwinnett Stripers, but on Sunday, they couldn’t get things going.

The Tides fell to the Stripers 6-2. They did have seven hits on the day, but only accounted for both their runs in the 6th inning, where as Gwinnett spread out the offense over the game.

They got to Drew Rom a little bit on the hill, as he gave up all 6 Earned Runs in just five innings of work.

The Tides will come back home for two weeks, starting with a series against the Nashville Sounds. First pitch for that is 6:36 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, at Harbor Park.