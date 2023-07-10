NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Tides are heading into the All-Star break with a loss for the last game before the rest.

The very long series with the Durham Bulls wrapped up with the Tides falling 5-2 on Sunday.

The difference in the game came in the 6th inning when the Bulls broke the scoring open with four runs. The Tides tried to make a comeback in the top of the 9th, scoring two courtesy of Connor Norby, who had two RBI on the day.

Norfolk will head back to Harbor Park on Friday, July 14 against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.