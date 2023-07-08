NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – With the All-Star Weekend upon us, there are a plethora of current Tides, former Tides, and just Orioles prospects that are in Seattle representing the up and coming organization.

On Saturday, the Tides were still in Durham playing the penultimate game of their set with the Bulls.

This one was a nail-biter where Norfolk had to dig deep and hold off a comeback attempt from the Bulls late.

In the 8th, Durham had two runners on base, but the Tides were able to close it out with Logan Gillespie.

Sunday, July 9 will be the last game the Tides play before the All-Star break. That will also be against the Bulls. First pitch is in Durham at 5:05 p.m.