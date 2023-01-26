NORFOLK, Va. – On a night when Old Dominion did not shoot the ball well and seemed out of sorts, playing at Chartway Arena wasn’t a help.

Texas State rallied to beat the Monarchs (13-9, 5-4 Sun Belt) 52-46 Thursday to give them their first loss at home in 10 games. Their point total was the fewest in 22 games this season and made just 29.9% of their shots.

Amari Young led ODU with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and on a short jumper gave the Monarchs a 31-24 lead with 2:10 left in the third quarter, but Texas State scored 11 of the next 14 points to take the lead, and built on that.

Old Dominion rallied on a 3-pointer from Makayla Dickens, a short jumper from Young and a Jatyjia Jones 3-pointer to cut the lead to one, 45-44 with 3:10 left, and Young’s double-pump layup with 1:21 to go tied the game at 46-all.

But ODU missed its last six shots, and Da’Nasia Hood gave Texas State a 48-46 lead with 55 seconds left, and made two free throws with 28 seconds left to extend its lead.

ODU will celebrate International Girls and Women in Sports Day Saturday when the Monarchs host Coastal Carolina, with members of its volleyball, lacrosse, field hockey and women’s soccer teams in the arena concourse area after the game passing out team posters and signing autographs.