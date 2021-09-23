Taylor Heinicke signs beer deal, but not with Heineken

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Football Team looks to pass during the first half against the New York Giants at FedExField on September 16, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Did Heineken miss their chance?

The Dutch brewer hasn’t signed Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (yet), but the former ODU star has partnered up with Bud Light.

Heinicke is joining Bud Light’s #ForTheFans campaign and got a cool care package complete with a box of Bud Lights that says “Bud Lighticke.”

“With a name like Heinicke, there’s only one beer that it makes sense to partner with …,” he joked on Instagram.

Heinicke had been trying to get a deal with Heineken, and even posted a photo on his Instagram story of him with a 6-pack after his Thursday Night Football win over the Giants, but Heineken hasn’t reached out since.

The company told NBC Sports back in February they had “no plans,” to sign the QB, but Heinicke said they did send him a case last season after Washington’s game vs. Tampa. He didn’t get them because of a delivery issue.

“It was after the Tampa game last year, I really tried to give them something,” Heinicke said. “My agent said they had sent me a 24-pack at home but I never received it. They said they can’t deliver to my address but there’s a gas station a block away that has Heinekens.”

This week he joked: “I’m trying, man. I’m trying. At some point, I might just start calling up Bud Light.” The next day, Bud Light swooped in.

SIGNED. Taylor Heinicke is officially team Bud Light. He is Taylor #BudLighticke from now on. pic.twitter.com/lHN2xYyx2k — Bud Light (@budlight) September 22, 2021

The silver lining here? The Bud Light sponsorship brings back memories of Heinicke slamming two Bud Light Seltzers after a win in the XFL in 2020.

Heinicke will try to get Washington to 2-1 this weekend in a 1 p.m. start at the Bills (1-1).