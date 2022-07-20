NORFOLK (WAVY) – The Norfolk Sports Club held its annual jamboree at the Waterside Marriott, with a number of local athletes, coaches, administrators and media personalities in attendance.

Norfolk’s Mark Williams, who was just drafted 15th overall by the Charlotte Hornets in June, was among the big names recognized, as well as Norfolk State head men’s basketball coach Robert Jones, and many more.

Former Old Dominion and current Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke was chosen to be the keynote speaker.