PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Tuning into the Sweet Sixteen March Madness games on Friday night? You’ll see several players with connections to Hampton Roads.

The action kicks off at 7:09 p.m. on CBS with this year’s Cinderella story, the St. Peter’s Peacocks, who have a former local star in the post.

Former Maury star a freshman on St. Peter’s

As if you needed another reason to pull for the Peacocks. St. Peter’s University freshman Clarence Rupert (No. 12) is a former Maury High standout who also moved away from the region.

His No. 15 seed Peacocks face the No. 3 seed Perdue Boilermakers at 7:09 p.m. Friday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The game airs on CBS and at March Madness Live.

The 6-foot-8, 245 pound forward is actually originally from Philadelphia, but moved to Norfolk in 7th grade and eventually helped lead to Maury to its first state basketball championship since 1927 as a sophomore.

After two seasons at Maury, he transferred to the Miller School of Albemarle in Charlottesville, a private boarding school.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Clarence Rupert #12 of the St. Peter’s Peacocks reacts in the second half against the Murray State Racers during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 19, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

He had offers to several Division I programs out of high school, including Murray State, a team St. Peter’s beat in the round of 32, but they were pulled during the pandemic as coaches weren’t able to see him play, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

His only D1 scholarship came from Peacocks head coach Shaheen Holloway, whose roster is made up of many players who were overlooked in high school.

“Everyone on the team has something to prove because everyone on this team has been looked over plenty of times,” Rupert told the Inquirer. “Everyone wants to show the world that we can hang with everyone and we can beat everyone.”

St. Peter’s, a private Jesuit school in Jersey City with an enrollment of only about 3,000 students, became just the 10th No. 15 seed to beat a No. 2 seed when they defeated Kentucky in the round of 64. The Wildcats had some beasts in the paint, including 6-foot-9 national player of the year candidate Oscar Tshiebwe, but the shorter Peacocks were able to hang tough. Rupert had 6 points on 3-of-5 shooting and 4 rebounds against Kentucky and 7 points, a rebound and a steal against Murray State.

On Friday, he’ll have to face 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and 6-foot-10, 255 pound Trevion Williams in the paint. The Peacocks are double-digit underdogs, but Rupert likes his chances for the Peacocks to become the first 15 seed to ever reach the Elite Eight.

“We’ve known this. Everyone says it’s an upset or a Cinderella story. But it’s not,” Rupert said. “We put in the work every day and give 110% in practice. It’s not no upset. We knew exactly what we were doing.”

Providence vs. Kansas is Portsmouth vs. Norfolk

Portsmouth’s Nate Watson will square off against fellow Hampton Roads big man David McCormack at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the United Center in Chicago when No. 4 seed Providence plays No. 1 Kansas. The game airs on TBS and will be streamed online.

Watson, 6-foot-10 graduate student, is the Friars’ leading scorer with 13.5 point per game. He played a season at Churchland High before finishing his high school career at Bishop O’ Connell High in Arlington, Virginia. He wears No. 0 for the Friars and is coached by Norfolk native Ivan Thomas. Thomas, an assistant coach for Providence, played at Norview in Norfolk and was the head coach at Kecoughtan in Hampton.

Nate Watson #0 of the Providence Friars celebrates after defeating the Richmond Spiders with a final score of 51-79 in the second round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 19, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The big fella loves to draw and lists “Rush Hour 3” and “Paul Blart Mall Cop” as his favorite movies on Providence’s team website.

McCormack, who’s a 6-foot-10 senior, also moved on to play elsewhere in high school. The Norfolk native played at Norfolk Academy through his sophomore season before transferring to the famous Oak Hill Academy.

David McCormack #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks looks on in the second half of the game against the Creighton Bluejays during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Dickies Arena on March 19, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

He’s the Jayhawks’ fourth-leading scorer (10 per game), second-leading rebounder (7 per game), and is tied for the lead in blocks with 31 overall with 6-foot-7 junior guard Christian Braun. He wears No. 33.

His bio page says he loves movies and outdoor excursions, but sadly doesn’t list which specific movies. He’s a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree and has twice been nominated for Academic All-America. He earned his communications degree in May 2021 and is currently in graduate school as well.

Kansas, the Big 12 champion, is favored by 7 1/2 points.

The other two games Friday are No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 4 UCLA at 9:39 p.m. and No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Miami at 9:59 p.m.