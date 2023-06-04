VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Known as “Cheetah” across the NFL, Tyreek Hill has made his mark in the league because of one thing: speed. He’s considered the fastest player in all of the NFL and has racked up numerous accolades since being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2016.

Sunday in Virginia Beach, Hill hosted his “Soul Runner Speed Academy” camp for kids. The goal is to help teach fundamentals for speed and agility that translate to the football field.

The camp is traveling the country this summer.

Hill is a four-time all-pro wide receiver, seven-time pro bowler and a Super Bowl champion.

He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Chiefs before being traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2022. He set career-high marks in catches and receiving yards this past season.