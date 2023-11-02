PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Christopher Newport women’s soccer team has reclaimed the top spot in the United Soccer Coaches National Rankings after an undefeated regular season.
They have a 61-match unbeaten streak dating back to 2019, where recently the Captains have wrapped up their third consecutive unbeaten regular season with a 15-0-1 record. The Captains have secured their spot in this week’s Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Captains are also on a record-breaking shutout streak with nine straight clean sheets and have registered 14 shutouts in 16 games.
Led by coach Jamie Gunderson, they are on an impressive 56-0-5 run in his tenure.
This week, they plan to travel to the University of Mary Washington to compete in the 2023 Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Captains will take on the winner of #5 Pratt vs. #4 Mary Washington in the C2C Semifinals on Friday morning. CNU will kick off at 11 a.m. as the top seed, with live stats and live video links available at CNUsports.com.
