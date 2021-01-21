Steelers sign former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins to one-year deal

LANDOVER, MD – SEPTEMBER 15: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on September 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

(WAVY) — Former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins has found a new home. Less than a month after being released by the Washington Football Team, the former first-round draft pick out of Ohio State has agreed to one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Haskins had a tumultuous run in Washington. He was benched earlier this season in favor of Kyle Allen and was inserted back into the starting lineup after Allen and Alex Smith were injured.

Following a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Haskins was fined $40,000 after breaking COVID-19 protocols for a second time.

3 in the Bible stands for restoration and eternal life. Let’s work 🙏 pic.twitter.com/x4ywPubhu1 — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) January 21, 2021

Haskins was eventually released following a loss to the Carolina Panthers in week 16, a game in which Haskins was benched in favor of former Old Dominion quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

The 23-year-old Haskins joins a Steelers team that could have questions at quarterback heading into the 2021 season.

It is unknown if 38-year-old Ben Roethtlisberger will return for another season. If Big Ben does come back, he will count $41 million against the salary cap.

Mason Rudolph is the other Steelers quarterback under cortract.