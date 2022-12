PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – Across the commonwealth on Saturday afternoon, six teams from Hampton Roads across five different classifications were playing for a trip to their respective state championship games.

Class 6 – Western Branch vs. Freedom

Class 5 – Maury vs. Green Run

Class 4 – Warwick vs. Dinwiddie

Class 3 – Brentsville District vs. Phoebus

Class 2 – Poquoson vs. Central Woodstock

Highlights and scoreboards are in the video above.