HAMPTON ROADS (WAVY) – Tuesday night, across the commonwealth were state quarterfinals in baseball, softball and soccer. Numerous area teams were competing with a chance to go to the state semifinals.
In the video above are highlights and scores from some of our local teams.
Baseball scores –
Hickory 7, Nansemond River 17
Cox 0, Granby 4
Monacan 5, Grafton 3
Hanover 10, Warhill 0
William Monroe 1, Lafayette 10
Stuarts Draft 5, Poquoson 3
Softball scores –
King George 4, Great Bridge 0
Kempsville 3, Granby 0
Hickory 5, Nansemond River 1
Hanover 7, Grafton 1
Brentsville District 9, Tabb 2
Boys Soccer Scores –
Osbourn 1, Landstown (W) 1
Kecoughtan 5, Hickory 4
Cox 1, Menchville 0
Great Bridge (W) 0, Powhatan 0
Smithfield 1, Chancellor 0
Meridian 4, Lafayette 0
Girls Soccer Scores –
Kellam 3, Battlefield 0
Yorktown 4, Alexandria City 0
Patriot 1, Ocean Lakes 0
First Colonial 10, Gloucester 0
Cox 1, Maury 0
Smithfield 1, Mechanicsville 0
Lafayette 2, Meridian 1
Brentsville District 6, York 1
Poquoson 2, Clark County 1