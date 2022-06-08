HAMPTON ROADS (WAVY) – Tuesday night, across the commonwealth were state quarterfinals in baseball, softball and soccer. Numerous area teams were competing with a chance to go to the state semifinals.

In the video above are highlights and scores from some of our local teams.

Baseball scores –

Hickory 7, Nansemond River 17

Cox 0, Granby 4

Monacan 5, Grafton 3

Hanover 10, Warhill 0

William Monroe 1, Lafayette 10

Stuarts Draft 5, Poquoson 3

Softball scores –

King George 4, Great Bridge 0

Kempsville 3, Granby 0

Hickory 5, Nansemond River 1

Hanover 7, Grafton 1

Brentsville District 9, Tabb 2

Boys Soccer Scores –

Osbourn 1, Landstown (W) 1

Kecoughtan 5, Hickory 4

Cox 1, Menchville 0

Great Bridge (W) 0, Powhatan 0

Smithfield 1, Chancellor 0

Meridian 4, Lafayette 0

Girls Soccer Scores –

Kellam 3, Battlefield 0

Yorktown 4, Alexandria City 0

Patriot 1, Ocean Lakes 0

First Colonial 10, Gloucester 0

Cox 1, Maury 0

Smithfield 1, Mechanicsville 0

Lafayette 2, Meridian 1

Brentsville District 6, York 1

Poquoson 2, Clark County 1