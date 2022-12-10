Jordan Bass caught two early long touchdown passes from Jayden Earley as the Phantoms won their second-straight Class 3 state title Saturday, 48-7.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Phoebus put on a dominating performance in beating Heritage of Lynchburg 48-7 to win its second-straight Class 3 state title Saturday at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.

Jayden Earley threw two long touchdown passes early, both of them to Jordan Bass – the first for 83 yards and the second for 75 yards – to give the Phantoms a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Phoebus (15-0) was up 34-0 at the half over Heritage (12-3) and only allowed a second half score in the win.

The Phantoms played without star quarterback Nolan James, who was injured.

