Stars and personalities remember boxing legend Pernell ‘Sweet Pea’ Whitaker

by: Julius Ayo
3 Apr 1995: Pernell Whitaker stands in the ring before a fight against Julio Cezar Vasquez. Whitaker won the fight. Mandatory Credit: Simon Bruty /Allsport
Big names in sports as well as local personalities honor the life of Norfolk native and boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker who died in an accident in Virginia Beach Sunday.
“Sweet Pea” held me as a baby. I’m always reminded of how truly sweet he was to my grandparents, who sold him suits for years. Sad day. crushed I never got to meet him, and thank him for the love he showed my grndparents. Bet Gigi’s happy to see him. Rest easy, Champ. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/8pcEOWun5r— Nathan Epstein (@Nathan_Epstein) July 15, 2019
View this post on Instagram R I P champ, one of the best fighters to ever do it. This photo was taken 7/13/19. A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jul 15, 2019 at 6:44am PDT
A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jul 15, 2019 at 6:44am PDT
I’m having a hard time dealing with this loss! Pernell was one of the best I’ve ever seen..of all the times I introduced him in the ring it was always best in Virginia Beach..he entered the ring w/a full college marching band once-oh god, it was spectacular! Love You Pete🧡💔 pic.twitter.com/75bcS8V4ad— Michael Buffer (@Michael_Buffer) July 15, 2019
R.I.P. to the great and powerful Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker, one of the greatest boxers of all time and a defensive genius. It was always an enormous pleasure watching you fight. You will be missed. https://t.co/4MrA4FkXJL— Joe Rogan (@joerogan) July 15, 2019
We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Norfolk native and boxing legend, Pernell ‘Sweet Pea’ Whitaker. The former Olympic and World Champion boxer will be sorely missed in his hometown of #NorfolkVA. You made us all proud. RIP Champ. #SweetPea 🥊🥇 pic.twitter.com/0yfE3gCxJq— City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) July 15, 2019
I am saddened to learn of my good friend and Olympic teammate Pernell Whitaker's untimely passing last night. We share so many great memories. He was small in statue but yet so big in heart and skills inside the ring, there will never be another like him, he will truly be missed pic.twitter.com/IqmXkqpqkG— Evander Holyfield (@holyfield) July 15, 2019
Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker was in the class of Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard as one of the most entertaining fighters in my lifetime. I’m praying for his family during this difficult time. Rest in Peace my friend. 🙏🏾— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 15, 2019
When I first saw “Pernell Sweetpea Whitaker” in Training Camp; it was like watching a Cat with boxing gloves. Best balance I’d ever seen in a Boxer. RIP Great one. My Love won’t die pic.twitter.com/nb5HgxBD2L— George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) July 15, 2019
One of the best to ever do it.Today we mourn the loss of Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker, 1984 boxing gold medalist. https://t.co/R0CDcMSWwV pic.twitter.com/D2BE20WVrG— Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 15, 2019
