NORFOLK, Va. (Release via NSU Athletics) – Fresh off their first win of the season, the Spartans (1-5, 1-0 MEAC) look to make it two in a row when they host Delaware State (3-2, 0-0) this Saturday for homecoming. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. at Dick Price Stadium.

OPENING KICKOFF

• Norfolk State won its first game of the year in dramatic fashion last Saturday, as receiver Da’Quan Felton caught a 3-yard TD pass with five seconds left to lift the Spartans past Morgan State, 24-21.

• NSU led 17-0 in the second quarter only to see Morgan State score the game’s next 21 points, including the go-ahead TD with 1:53 to play.

• But the Spartans drove 66 yards in nine plays, capped by Jaylan Adams’ TD throw to Felton.

• The win came in the MEAC’s first conference game of 2022, giving the Spartans the early lead in the conference standings.

• Delaware State is off to a 3-2 start on the season after a 14-9 home win over Robert Morris on Oct. 1 in Dover. The Hornets had a bye week last week.

• DSU also has early-season wins over Lincoln (Pa.), 34-0, and Virginia Lynchburg, 35-19. Their losses have come to nationally-ranked Delaware (35-9) and Merrimack (26-13).

• The Hornets lead the MEAC thus far in total defense (298.2 ypg allowed) and rushing defense (96.0 ypg). DSU is strong on the ground this year, as both Marquis Gillis (231 yards) and Wade Inge (203) rank in the MEAC top 10 in rushing.

• Hornet defender Omakus Langley leads the conference with four sacks.

• DSU was picked to finish fourth in the conference preseason poll. Three Hornet defenders – lineman Isaiah Williams, linebacker Ronald Holmes and defensive back Esaias Guthrie – were voted to the All-MEAC preseason first team.